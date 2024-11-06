Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,475 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,592 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,512,548 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 632,353 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 160,325 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

