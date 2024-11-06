Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,923 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,263,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $25,636,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 47.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

