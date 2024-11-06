Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 974.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $196,360.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,502.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,141,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,663,358.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 4,265 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $196,360.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,502.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,608 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BHF opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Get Our Latest Report on BHF

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.