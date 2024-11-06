StockNews.com Upgrades Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to “Hold”

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $42.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

