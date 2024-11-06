LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.20.

Several research analysts have commented on LCII shares. Raymond James began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

LCI Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

LCII stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $131.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.39.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.05%.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,945,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,202,000 after buying an additional 36,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,882,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 97,877 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

