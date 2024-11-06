Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

OMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OMI opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.09. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 162,182 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,371,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,014,000 after buying an additional 1,493,852 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 25.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 176,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,534,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

