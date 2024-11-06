Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Trading Up 3.6% – Still a Buy?

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. 10,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 17,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Nanobiotix Trading Up 3.6 %

About Nanobiotix

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

