Analysts Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Price Target at C$24.54

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.54.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

Insider Activity at TELUS

TELUS Trading Down 1.0 %

In other TELUS news, Director Marc Parent purchased 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.52 per share, with a total value of C$237,135.60. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TELUS stock opened at C$21.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.07. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$20.04 and a 52-week high of C$25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. The company has a market cap of C$31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.