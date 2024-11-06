Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

ARKR opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Free Report ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

