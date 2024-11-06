Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
ARKR opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
