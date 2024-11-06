Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $265.29 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.63 and its 200 day moving average is $227.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

