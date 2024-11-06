Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Outperform Rating at Macquarie

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $124.17 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $136.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.93 and a 200 day moving average of $120.66.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,695.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,687.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

