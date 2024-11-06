DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DBV Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,345 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies accounts for 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.