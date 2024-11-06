Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.33. 24,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 16,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $93.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64.
About Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF
The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.