CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Stock Price Up 5% – Still a Buy?

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 364,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 487,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

