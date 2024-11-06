Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $33.54. Approximately 853,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26,340% from the average daily volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

Nuvei Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

Featured Articles

