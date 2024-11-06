ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.

ANSS stock opened at $324.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.49. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $275.81 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 25.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.3% during the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

