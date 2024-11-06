Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.50. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Siltronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Siltronic Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.68 million for the quarter.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

