Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Trading Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Atos Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Atos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.