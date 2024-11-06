Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Trading Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
Atos Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.
Atos Company Profile
Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.
