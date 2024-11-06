SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.12 and last traded at $97.49. 3,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.53.
SoFi Weekly Income ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average is $97.49.
About SoFi Weekly Income ETF
The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is the first actively managed USD-denominated fixed income ETF aiming to provide weekly distributions to investors. TGIF was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by SoFi.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Weekly Income ETF
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Weekly Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Weekly Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.