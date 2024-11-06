GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 88,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 165,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.01.
GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter.
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.
