Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Trading Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 6,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 2,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.
Mercari Trading Down 4.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.
Mercari Company Profile
Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mercari
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.