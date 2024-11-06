DXC Technology (DXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DXC Technology Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE DXC opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.67. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37.
DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
