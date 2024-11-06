Gray Television (GTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Gray Television has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $568.60 million, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 457.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Gray Television from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Gray Television from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

