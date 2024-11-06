Barrick Gold (ABX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.78%.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$26.11 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$18.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.14.

Insider Activity at Barrick Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. In related news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 20,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.36, for a total transaction of C$547,298.10. Also, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total transaction of C$1,784,693.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,334 shares of company stock worth $5,741,477. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

