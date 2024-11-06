FutureFuel (FF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 8th.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.80%.
FutureFuel Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of FF stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $8.36.
In other FutureFuel news, Director Paul Manheim purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,528.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
