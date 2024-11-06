Victory Capital (VCTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.82 million. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $59.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Victory Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

