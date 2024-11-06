Ouster (OUST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Ouster has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 122.32% and a negative return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter.
Ouster Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of OUST stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.34. Ouster has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ouster
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ouster
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.