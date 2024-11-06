Ouster (OUST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Ouster has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 122.32% and a negative return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter.

Shares of OUST stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.34. Ouster has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

