Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.07 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

