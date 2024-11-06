SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$228.05 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

