Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADPT stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

