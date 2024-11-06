Seaport Res Ptn Issues Optimistic Estimate for COLM Earnings

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $3.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.6 %

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $83.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $87.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $931.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

