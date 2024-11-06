Noble Financial Forecasts FAT Brands FY2024 Earnings

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for FAT Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($10.23) for the year. The consensus estimate for FAT Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($10.23) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for FAT Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.79) EPS.

FAT Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

FAT stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -6.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Elenowitz acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,200. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 8,544 shares of company stock worth $86,198 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of FAT Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Featured Stories

