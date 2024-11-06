The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.17, but opened at $37.61. The Baldwin Insurance Group shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 361,157 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.43 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWIN. UBS Group increased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair raised shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In related news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,260.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,650,357.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,539,260.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,650,357.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $3,474,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,285 shares in the company, valued at $291,184.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,616 shares of company stock worth $21,947,676 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

