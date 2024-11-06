Wedbush Has Optimistic Outlook of DAWN FY2024 Earnings

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.28). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DAWN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $15.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,923,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,825 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after buying an additional 336,281 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after buying an additional 139,160 shares in the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after buying an additional 728,240 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,387,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $31,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,127,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,785,490. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $31,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,785,490. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,202 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $44,828.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,992. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,248 shares of company stock valued at $697,082. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

