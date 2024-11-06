Sidoti Csr Comments on Civeo’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Civeo in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Civeo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Civeo’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Civeo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Civeo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $25.19 on Monday. Civeo has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $346.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.59 million. Civeo had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Civeo during the second quarter worth $128,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Civeo during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 42.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civeo

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,015. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Civeo’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Civeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.