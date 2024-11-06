FY2024 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for GoDaddy in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $5.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.95. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.3 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $167.63 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $171.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $503,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,047,957.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $734,620.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,941. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after purchasing an additional 379,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 35.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,743,000 after buying an additional 394,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,305,000 after buying an additional 235,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.