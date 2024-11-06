Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Etsy FY2024 Earnings

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Etsy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $52.73 on Monday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,798.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,257.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $280,200. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 106.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.