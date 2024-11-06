William Blair Raises Earnings Estimates for Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $10.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.53. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.60.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $360.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $203.22 and a 1-year high of $371.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

