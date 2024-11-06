FY2024 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Lifted by Analyst

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $84.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.68. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $62.99 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.71 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,206.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

