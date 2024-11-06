FY2024 EPS Estimates for DoorDash Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DoorDash from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.12.

DoorDash Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $159.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.29. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $83.58 and a twelve month high of $165.07.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,187.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,187.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,539 shares of company stock valued at $46,439,330. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 302.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 782,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,747,000 after purchasing an additional 111,846 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 93.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.