FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Confluent Issued By DA Davidson

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Confluent in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.95). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Confluent’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFLT. Barclays raised their target price on Confluent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.82. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $35.07.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 164,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $4,306,587.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,658.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 164,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $4,306,587.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,658.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $207,174.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,904,631.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 738,576 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,976 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Confluent by 125.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 40.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

