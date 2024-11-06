What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Generac FY2024 Earnings?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.65. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.10.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $181.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Generac has a 12-month low of $100.23 and a 12-month high of $182.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 165.6% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 28,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Generac by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

