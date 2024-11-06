FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cenovus Energy Reduced by Analyst

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities cut Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVE opened at $16.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.72%. Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 640.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, FCG Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Recommended Stories

