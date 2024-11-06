What is William Blair’s Forecast for BMRN FY2024 Earnings?

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMRN. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.16.

BMRN opened at $66.04 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

