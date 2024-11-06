FY2024 Earnings Forecast for SFM Issued By Roth Capital

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.42. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Melius Research began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 3.3 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $136.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $136.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $657,462.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,669.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $657,462.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,669.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $757,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,463,777.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,999 shares of company stock worth $8,148,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

