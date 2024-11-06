Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Stock Up 28.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Liberty Global by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 124.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 173.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

