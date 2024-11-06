China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.16.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.19% and a negative net margin of 70.47%.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

