Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOMB. Stephens lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NYSE HOMB opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 41,872 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 806,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.