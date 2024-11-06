Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zovio Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

