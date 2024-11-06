Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Barclays has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

